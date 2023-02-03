Vietnam among world’s 10 biggest recipients of remittances

Vietnam remains one of the 10 countries receiving the most remittances in the world, according to the recent Migration and Development Brief by the World Bank and the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic’s major impacts on the global economy over the last two years and growing inflation in many countries, remittance flows into Vietnam remained relatively stable compared to previous years, the report noted.

Last year, total remittances to Vietnam rose about US$1 billion to approximate $19 billion , making the country one of the three biggest recipients in Asia-Pacific and among the top 10 globally in terms of remittances.

Among remittance sources, the US houses the largest number of Vietnamese immigrants, followed by the UK, Australia, and Canada. Meanwhile, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China) post the most number of workers from Vietnam.