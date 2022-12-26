Vietnam among top destinations for Thai tourists during New Year holiday

Vietnam is one of the top tourism destinations for Thai visitors in the upcoming New Year holiday, according to Yuthasak Supasorn, director general of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The Thai official said the number of Thai tourists visiting foreign tourism sites is on the rise as many popular destinations have been reopening without restrictions, adding that weaker currencies in those sites compared to the Thai baht is also supporting the outbound tourism market. The top destinations for Thai tourists during the New Year period are Japan, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and Laos, he noted, adding that the growing number of flights to these sites had also helped to expand the outbound market this month.

According to statistics of TAT, in October and November this year, as many as 28,000 Thai tourists made flights abroad every day. This number increased slightly to 28,800 per day during the period from December 1-20. The peak time is predicted to be from December 21-31, with about 33,400 per day. Citing data from booking.com, Yuthasak stated that Thai tourists booked more hotels in Asian destinations this month.