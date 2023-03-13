Vietnam Airlines to increase Vietnam-India flights by 30 percent

Vietnam Airlines will operate one flight per day between Vietnam and India from March 26, raising the number of its flights between the two countries by 30 percent compared to the present.

In particular, the national flag carrier will operate four flights per week on the Hanoi - New Delhi route on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and three flights per week on the Ho Chi Minh City - New Delhi route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The flight increase aims to meet the growing demand for bilateral passenger and cargo transportation.

On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines offers tickets at preferential prices for direct flights between Vietnam and India. Accordingly, a round-trip ticket is priced at a minimum of VND7,113,000 (about US$302), including taxes and fees, when being bought via the firm’s website, mobile app, and ticket offices or agents in Vietnam; and a minimum of INR23,950 (US$292) when being bought via its ticket offices and agents in India.

The prices are applied for tickets purchased from now to December 31, 2023, for flights departing between March 26 and December 31, 2023.

In recent years, India has become one of the leading trading partners with close and extensive relations with Vietnam, especially in tourism. It is one of the 10 countries with the biggest search volume for tourism in Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines officially launched the direct air route between Vietnam and India in June 2022. In the time ahead, it is set to open a new route to Mumbai, one of the largest economic, cultural, and social centers of the South Asian nation.