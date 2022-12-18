Vietnam Airlines announces cancellation of flights due to bad weather

According to the carrier, it canceled flights to and from Tuy Hoa Town in the South-Central Province of Phu Yen on December 18 and 20 flights to and from Con Dao on December 18 and December 19. These flights are affected by the cold northern air and the northeast monsoon with gusty winds and high wind speeds. Specifically, on December 18, Vietnam Airlines canceled flights between Hanoi and Tuy Hoa including VN1651, VN1650; between HCMC and Tuy Hoa including VN1660, VN1661, between Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao including VN1891, 0V8095, 0V8057, VN1859, 0V8063, 0V8093, 0V8091, VN1885, 0V8069, VN1895, VN1890, 0V8094, 0V8090, VN1858, 0V8062, 0V8092, 0V8056, VN1884, 0V8068. Furthermore, Vietnam Airlines will cancel flight VN1898 between Con Dao and Ho Chi Minh City on December 19.

Passengers are supported to arrange flight changes and other support according to current regulations of Vietnam Airlines. The company representative said that the impact of bad weather is forecasted to last until December 20. Flights to and from Tuy Hoa and Con Dao may continue to change their operating plans. Vietnam Airlines will continue to monitor the weather situation and update it in the next newsletter. Changes arising due to the influence of bad weather will be updated by the airline on its fan page, website or texted to the phone or email that customers use when booking tickets.