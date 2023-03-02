Vietnam Airlines - Air France joint venture resumed

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has just cooperated with Air France (AF) to resume flight routes between the two countries starting on March 26 after a long-term suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the agreement, the two carriers will strengthen cooperation among transshipment centers, including Noi Bai in Hanoi, Tan Son Nhat in HCMC and Charles de Gaulle in Paris.

Accordingly, Air France will run a joint venture on Vietnam Airlines' Hanoi-Paris flights, with six flights per week from Hanoi on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, using Airbus A350 aircraft No.VN019; and plane No.VN018 departed from Paris to Hanoi.

Vietnam Airlines will operate a joint venture on Air France’s HCMC-Paris flights No.AF258 from Paris to HCMC and No.AF253 from HCMC to Paris on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The two airlines have also cooperated to provide a synchronous and convenient variety of services. As members of SkyTeam, a global airline alliance established in 2000, the carriers provide exclusive priority services to their passengers, such as private lounges and promotional programs for frequent travelers.

The first direct flight to Paris was launched in 2003. In 2019, Vietnam Airlines transported around 570,000 passengers between Vietnam and France.