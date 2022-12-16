Videos promoting HCMC tourism aired on CNN

Commercials promoting HCMC’s tourism potential have been screened on CNN from December 12, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

A video entitled “Ho Chi Minh City – Vibrant City” is screened on CNN. (Photo courtesy of the HCMC’s Department of Tourism)

Two videos entitled “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” and “Ho Chi Minh City – Vibrant City” feature exciting festivals, excellent cuisine, and unique tourism products, inspiring audiences to have hands-on travel experiences in the young, vibrant and friendly city.

This is the first time the image of HCMC has been featured on the American TV channel.

The adverts have been broadcast three times day in Asia-Pacific and North American regions and will run until December 29.

The city tourism authorities hope that the cooperation with CNN in promoting its tourism will help attract more international tourists from key tourism markets in the world and increase the return visitor rate.

The city’s tourism sector has made efforts to diversify tourism products throughout the year and affirm its role as the country’s largest tourism hub.

The city welcomed 3 million foreign tourist arrivals and nearly 28 million domestic visitors in the first 11 months of this year.

Tourism revenue totaled more than VND117 trillion ( US$4.88 billion).