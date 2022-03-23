Website receiving child abuse reports launched

The website is the result of the cooperation of the Department of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications - the standing agency of the Network to rescue and protect children in the online environment.
Specifically, the main categories of the website include networks, documents, Q&A, aspiration, news, events, tools, and reports of abuse. Besides, the Call Center 111 operated by the Department of Child Affairs, at the website www.vn-cop.vn, when detecting or suspecting acts and contents relating to child abuse in the online environment, people and organizations can directly report them to the network.
