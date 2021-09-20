Vung Tau fishermen finally set sails after Covid hiatus

After two months docking their ships due to Covid-19 protocols, nearly 300 fishermen at Phuoc Hai fishing village in Ba Ria – Vung Tau set sail first thing in the morning on September 09, their faces beamed with delight as they raked in the first hauls since getting put out of work.

Although the fishing village is situated in a Covid “green zone”, there were still new cases popping up here and there. To enforce social distancing, local authorities decided to ease some restrictions at fishing sites and let people fish near the shore first. Their working days depend on the tides and/or decided by drawing lots.

Xuyen Moc district and Vung Tau city are planning for fishermen and logistics service ships to set sail. As for fishing ports, fishing vessels in high seas and inland areas, the province is planning to restore operations by early October while implementing Covid safety measures.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Tan Nghia