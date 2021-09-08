Vietnamese native fruits debut at Macfrut 2021

Macfrut comes back in 2021 after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. The exhibition booth by the Vietnam Embassy in Italy, in collaboration with Vietnamese provinces of Ben Tre and Son La, introduced fruit variants native to the country such as pomelo, avocado, longan, persimmon and mango, as well as Vietnamese tea and coffee brands to European visitors.



Vietnam’s Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue expressed that taking part in Macfrut 2021 during Covid-19 represents how Vietnam’s Embassy, localities and businesses wish to promote native fruit products to worldwide markets.

The fair serves as a link between domestic businesses and int’l partners who possess modern technology in the production, processing and preservation of fruits. It is an important stepping stone for more Vietnamese businesses to expand to Italy and EU countries in the near future.

Macfrut 2021 takes place from September 07 – 09 featuring over 800 exhibition booths and 500 int’l fruit importers.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien