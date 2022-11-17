Vietnam successfully grafts skin from brain-dead donor for first time

Cho Ray Hospital has recently performed a successful skin transplant from a brain-dead donor. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, on October 11, the Human Organ Transplantation Coordinating Unit at Cho Ray Hospital received information about voluntary organ donation from the mother of a 38-year-old male patient, hospitalized because of a severe cerebral hemorrhage and brain dead.



His mother, his wife, and his family suppressed their pain to support him to fulfill his last wish to be able to share live body parts to save those suffering from serious diseases.



When examining the functional status of the donor's organs, the unit received one heart, two kidneys, two corneas, and skin. These organs have been used for transplanting to six patients.







By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Nha