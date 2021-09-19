Troopers support rice harvest before rainy season in Central Vietnam

On the rice fields of Ba Lach village, Lam Dot commune, border guards at A Dot station are helping farmers harvest rice.

A local resident at A Luoi rural district, Thua Thien - Hue named Kieu said they did not have enough people to harvest all the rice and were grateful that border guards were helping them.

The weather in A Luoi district has been unpredictable, often with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, hindering the seasonal harvest. In the past 4 days, soldiers from A Dot border station have helped harvest about 1.5ha of rice. Besides this unit, a number of soldiers in charge of border patrol and Covid-19 prevention also went to the fields to help with the harvest.

According to Major Pham Van Tuan, Head of Post No. 1, A Dot Border Station, after they finish patrol along trails and border openings, all but the troops on station duty would go to local fields to help with the rice harvest.

Lam Dot commune has the largest summer-autumn rice crops with 240 out of 1,000 hectares of A Luoi District. This harvest is running into obstacles due to treacherous terrains and the lack of tools and machineries. Lam Dot commune has only harvested over 30 percent of all rice crops.

According to the Vice Chairman of Lam Dot Commune People’s Committee, A Luoi District, the commune had asked farmers to harvest everything by September 20. The A Dot Border Guard Station has been working with the locality to directly support a number of households in the area, especially families of rice farmers with crops ideal for harvest but no one to help.

By Van Thang, Vo Tien - Translated by Tan Nghia