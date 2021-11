According to the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR), only 4,066 tickets reserved for Lunar New Year trips have been sold across the whole railway industry in the last 10 days. Of which, 455 were for private cabins or full cars, with 180 and 275 tickets on the SE5 and SE6 trains respectively, a much lower number year-on-year.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia