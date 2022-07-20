Tourists encounter difficulties as Southern provinces experience bad weather

According to some tourists, on July 20, passenger transport vehicles from the mainland to islands, such as Phu Quoc and Nam Du in Kien Giang Province and vice versa, had to suspend operations due to bad weather. The suspension duration will be from 6 a.m. on July 20 until the weather returns to normal.







Previously, from July 11 to 13, there were storms in Phu Quoc. Severe weather took a toll, leaving 41,000 tourists stranded on Phu Quoc Island.According to meteorologist Nguyen Thi Hue of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on July 20 and 21, Phu Quoc will have showers, thunderstorms, and high sea waves of 1-2 meters.The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also informed that last night and this morning (July 20), there were showers and thunderstorms in the North, Thanh Hoa, the Central Highlands, and the South, with heavy rain and torrential rain in some places, possibly to last until July 22.

Van Phuc, Thuy Quyen, Thanh Nha