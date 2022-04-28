Thu Thiem 2 Bridge crossing Saigon River officially open to traffic

Thu Thiem 2 Bridge has a total length of 1.4 kilometers, connecting the starting point at the intersection of Ton Duc Thang and Le Duan streets in District 1 and the ending point on Tran Bach Dang Street in Thu Duc City. It was invested in the form of build and transfer, with a total investment capital of VND3.1 trillion.



Thu Thiem 2 Bridge allows two-way traffic on six lanes, including four lanes for cars and two lanes for mixed vehicles. Only semi-trailers are not allowed to cross this bridge. The bridge tower is 111 meters high, with 56 cables designed to lean toward Thu Duc City. The bridge deck is made of reinforced concrete with a composite continuous girder structure.



Thu Thiem 2 Bridge is considered the second cable-stayed bridge after Phu My Bridge in the transport infrastructure system of Ho Chi Minh City. It is an important project in connecting traffic, helping to share the pressure of vehicles with the Saigon Bridge and the Saigon River Tunnel, and at the same time, creating a motivation for the development of Thu Duc City in particular and HCMC in general.



Starting from 3 p.m. this afternoon, private and public vehicles will officially be allowed to cross Thu Thiem 2 Bridge after the inauguration ceremony held this morning.







By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Nha