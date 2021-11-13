Sudden landslide forces Da Lat residents to relocate

Allegedly, around 3pm on November 12, a landslide occurred and quickly engulfed a house in the area. Local authorities promptly had people and property moved out of the danger zone and blocked off the area.



At the scene, tons of soil on the hillside had moved down towards the valley, threatening nearby households. Authorities have made efforts to direct traffic and restrict heavy vehicles from entering Khe Sanh road towards Mimosa pass.

The cause of the landslide is currently under investigation.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Tan Nghia