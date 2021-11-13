  1. Video

Sudden landslide forces Da Lat residents to relocate

SGGP
On the evening of November 12, Chairman of the Ward 10 People’s Committee, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province said the city had to promptly relocate 7 households with over 25 people, including tourists staying at local hotels due to sudden landslides.
Allegedly, around 3pm on November 12, a landslide occurred and quickly engulfed a house in the area. Local authorities promptly had people and property moved out of the danger zone and blocked off the area.
At the scene, tons of soil on the hillside had moved down towards the valley, threatening nearby households. Authorities have made efforts to direct traffic and restrict heavy vehicles from entering Khe Sanh road towards Mimosa pass.
The cause of the landslide is currently under investigation.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Tan Nghia

Tags:

Other news

See more