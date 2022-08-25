Storm Ma-on slams mainlands of Hai Phong, Quang Ninh

In the waters around 450 kilometers east of Mong Cai, Quang Ninh Province, the gale-force wind near the eye of storm Ma-on strengthened into levels 10 to 11 (89-117km an hour).

Under the influence of the storm's circulation, the city of Hai Phong braced for thundery downpours badly submerging streets. Amid the bad situation, all vessels are required to anchor at the shore.



According to information from the weather forecasting agency, Ma-on, which is the third storm of this year’s hurricane season hitting the East Sea, mainly moves west north-westward at a maximum speed of 30 kilometers.



From this afternoon, the area in the Gulf of Tonkin including Bach Long Vy and Co To island districts will face blustery winds of levels 6-10, big waves and rough sea.

The predicted path of storm Ma-on

Tran Quang Nang, Head of the Weather Forecast Office of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting informed that severe rainfalls between 100 mm and 250 mm will be likely to pour down the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province from this afternoon throughout the night of Friday.



In the next 12-24 hours, it is predicted that Ma-on will continue to move west-northwestward at a speed of around 30 kilometers and then it will gradually weaken into a tropical depression and a low-pressure zone in the Northern mountainous area.

