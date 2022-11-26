'Stepmother' sentenced to death for torturing 8-year-old girl to dealth

Nguyen Vo Quynh Trang at the court



The jury said that according to the People's Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City indictment and impeachment, Nguyen Vo Quynh Trang, born in 1995 in the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai and temporarily residing in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District, committed the murder and torture of others and her boyfriend Nguyen Kim Trung Thai, born in 1985, received eight years in prison for torturing others and concealing crimes.

The jury said that Trang has committed a heinous crime, so she must be eliminated from society. Moreover, Trang was sentenced to three years in prison for the crime of abusing others. Therefore, she would receive the death penalty in general.

According to the jury, being the biological father of the girl, Nguyen Kim Trung Thai did not act to dissuade Trang and ignored the safety of his daughter, so he must be sentenced to 8 years in prison to deter other people from committing the same crime.

According to the indictment, Trang lives as husband and wife with Thai and Thai's daughter at Saigon Pearl apartment building at 92 Nguyen Huu Canh Street in Ward 22 of Binh Thanh District. During the cohabitation, Trang was angry because Thai's family did not allow Thai to marry her and Thai did not want to have children with her.

From 14:51 to 18:6 on December 22, 2021, Trang used her hands, feet and a wooden log to brutally beat her the girl leading to the child’s death before being taken to the hospital. Although Thai witnessed Trang repeatedly beat and tortured his daughter, he did not intervene, worse he and Trang beat and tortured the little daughter.

On December 22, 2021, after learning that Trang beat the daughter to death, Thai logged into the camera management application and deleted all data from the four cameras in the apartment to hide Trang's crime.

Authorities said that the criminal acts of Trang and Thai caused public anger; therefore, they must receive strict punishment.

Trung Dung, Dinh Du, Uyen Phuong