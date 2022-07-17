Standup paddleboarding race takes place on Xuan Huong Lake

The race was held for the first time by Da Lat City People's Committee and Lam An Lac Duong Company.



Athletes competed in categories including Long-Distance Race 8km (for 14-inch SUP), 2km Fun Race (for 10-inch to 12.6-inch SUP) and Sprint 300m (for 14 inch SUP).

Drizzling at some places in Da Lat City did not stop hundreds of people and tourists from gathering around Xuan Huong Lake to watch the competition, creating an exciting atmosphere around the Xuan Huong Lake national landscape.

The standup paddleboarding race is part of the 2nd LAAN Challenge The Mountain series of activities in 2022, taking place from July 17 to 24 at the localities of Da Lat, Lac Duong, Lam Ha, and Dam Rong with four competitions including car racing, motorcycle racing, mountain bike racing and standup paddleboarding.

Amongst them, the all-terrain car race has 40 racing teams, taking place 8 days and 7 nights on the 200 km race through the forest. Meanwhile the terrain motorcycle racing tournament has 60 racing teams with nearly 100 athletes registering to participate in the mountain bike tournament.

Doan Kien, Dan Thuy, Thuy Quyen