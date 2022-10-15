Sleepless night for people evacuation as severe flooding hits Central Vietnam

Functional force rescuing an old woman from floodwater Flood-hit Hai Van tunnel last night

Chairman of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh actively directed functional forces of districts, wards and communes from the afternoon of October 14 to try to access flood-hit places and low-lying areas in need of urgent evacuation to help and rescue the elderly and children.



Almost all of the streets and routes in Da Nang City were submerged in water. Cars and motorbikes were trapped on the road and submerged in flood water. Dozens of cars were floating on the road at the Cach Mang Thang 8 street, section through Hoa Tho Dong area, Cam Le District.



The Police of Hoa Khe Ward, the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Division of Thanh Khe District Police and militia forces of the ward saved four people being trapped under floodwater.



The police, soldiers of the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Division of Cam Le District Police overpassed two-meter-deep floodwater to save three people being trapped in a fast flow in Cong Quynh, Cach Mang Thang Tam – Nguyen Nhan intersection for three hours.



Hai Van Tunnel Management and Operation Joint Stock Company said that the Ta Quang Buu intersection in Da Nang City and the south Hai Van tunnel recorded a 0.5-meter rise of water, starting at 8:31 p.m. last night. Nine minutes later, the flood hit the Hai Van tunnel with a huge volume of water and debris sloping from the mountainside to the tunnel entrance. For this reason, the Hai Van tunnel has been forced to temporarily close and the functional forces and excavators have been mobilized to clean up the debris and tree branches to reopen the tunnel.



Similarly, entire low-lying areas of Phu Loc, Quang Dien, Phong Dien, Nam Dong, A Luoi districts, Hong Tra, Huong Thuy towns and Hue City in Thua Thien-Hue Province have been thrown in complete disarray.



As of 9 p.m. last night, functional forces entered floodwater to rescue an old woman who was trapped in water in Loc Son Commune, Phu Loc District.



According to Chief of the Office of the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang, 6,524 evacuees in total were arranged at safe places to avoid flooding.



As for Hue City, there have been flood-hit areas and the functional forces promptly took 1,500 residents in total in low-lying areas and isolated places by flooding to shelter.





Some photos feature the effort of rescue forces and serious flooding at Da Nang, Thua Thien- Hue during last night



