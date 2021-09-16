Six changes in HCMC travel bans, effective from September 16





1. Delivery people can travel cross-district from 6am to 9pm if tested negative in groups of 3 for Covid once every 2 days. Meanwhile, business personnel allowed to travel can also deliver goods within the district.

2. People from Covid-free “green zones” may go out for exercise at local parks if they strictly follow all safety measures.

3. Some types of businesses are allowed to operate from 6am to 9pm, namely: postal and telecom services, suppliers of stationery and office equipment, and take-out services. The businesses must have employees live on-site and only respond to online orders.

Some other businesses allowed to reopen are suppliers of agricultural production, veterinary clinics, maintenance and reparation services for electronics and means of transportation, and food production facilities.

4. HCMC pilots the use of Covid "green cards" in District 7, Cu Chi and Can Gio in two weeks in coordination with social distancing and regular Covid testing.

5. Construction and traffic works are allowed with strict compliance with safety criteria by the HCMC People’s Committee.

6. People in District 7, Cu Chi and Can Gio may go grocery shopping once a week.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia