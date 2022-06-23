SGGP Newspaper celebrates Vietnam’s reporter’s day, hands out journalism awards

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee; Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of HCMC’s Department of Information and Communication; Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong, Standing Deputy Chairman of HCMC Journalists Association. From the Editorial Board of SGGP Newspaper were Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi, Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper; Mr. Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper; Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, and former leaders of SGGP Newspaper.

Looking back on journalism traditions during the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21), on behalf of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper gave a speech addressing all journalists present at the ceremony.

"Today as we celebrate Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, on behalf of SGGP Newspaper, I hope and trust that our staff members would continue to sustain and further the traditions passed down from previous generations, strive to be daring fighters on the cultural front, and fortify our team members to resemble the image depicted by late journalist Huu Tho, with bright-eyes, pure souls, and a sharp pen," he said.

Having witnessed the development of SGGP Newspaper in the face of obstacles to journalism, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee, placed great trust in SGGP Newspaper to continue being the flagship organization for media and information of the Party Committee, the government and the people of Ho Chi Minh City.

"We are delighted and proud to see former leaders of SGGP Newspaper present at every year celebrations like these. It is an honorable tradition. We also would like to congratulate all award winners of SGGP Newspaper who were acknowledged by our judges. To honor our tradition, we hope SGGP Newspaper will continue to be a strong and united institution, to gain more success in the future, and stay worthy of being the pioneering spokesman of the Party Committee and the people," said Mr. Duong Anh Duc.

On this occasion, SGGP Newspaper presented appreciation medallions to reporters and editors working for the organization from 15 to 20 years for their experience and devotion to journalism. The awards are recognized and awarded by the Vietnam Journalists Association.

This year, SGGP Newspaper won 9 awards in the 40th HCMC Journalism Awards and was honored in the award ceremony by the HCMC Journalists Association this morning. To applaud its reporters for their quality works, SGGP Newspaper also presented them with bonuses to further encourage their passion to produce more quality articles for readers to enjoy.

In the afternoon, SGGP Newspaper also gave out awards for the 2nd “Good people with good deeds” journalist contest for authors with high-quality pieces.

Journalist Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, gave a speech about this year’s contest on behalf of the organizing committee.

"After going through more than 200 submissions, the judges have selected about 90 articles to be published. Among them, 21 were chosen as finalists to the contest, and finally 16 of them received winning awards. The subjects of these articles all share one thing: they are full of love and compassion. It is that love and compassion that helped them overcome life’s obstacles," he said.

Accordingly, 16 authors received awards from the host, with one first prize, two second-rank prizes, three third-rank prizes and 10 consolation prizes.

The first-place winner was given VND40 million as prize money and a Canon camera worth VND30 million for their piece “Bus-man Chung”. The authors Phuong Minh and Quoc Cuong centered their story around Mai Duc Chung, the coach of Vietnam’s national women’s football team. The article has deeply touched Vietnamese readers and the contest’s board of judges.

Two second-rank prizes of VND20 million and a VND20-million Canon camera went to “Courageous life” by Kim Loan and “Bridges of Love” by Hoai Nam.

The third-rank prize winners were presented with VND15 million and a VND15-million Canon camera each. They are Phan Thao with “Burn victim Thoan giving back to life”, Doan Quy Lam with “Da Lat girl’s dream of green”, and Le Thanh Nguyen with “70-year-old entrepreneur Mrs. Ba Suong”.

The consolation prizes consist of VND5 million dong and a Canon printer. They were given to “Loose change to abolish short-lived schools” by Hoai Duong, “The searcher of golden sounds” by Thu Ha, “Long journeys to strange lands” by Le Loan, “Unsung hero devoted to science” by Ho Hoa, “Educators for the community during pandemic” by Tieu My Hang, “Mother Nguy guarding Hoanh Son Mountain” by Minh Phong, “More than a fairy tale” by Tran Luu, “Lady Kieu of Go Co Village” by Ngoc Oai, “Beautiful flowers amidst ordinary life” by Quynh Lam, and “Venerable monk in a doctor’s gown” by Van Thang.

After the awarding ceremony, SGGP Newspaper continued to promote the third season of this contest with the new title “Radiant Vietnamese values” with hopes to make the contest more accessible and receive more diverse entries, as announced by journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper.

"Today the 21st of June 2022, SGGP Newspaper hereby launches the “Radiant Vietnamese value” journalist contest 2022 – 2023. The contest is expanded to include more genres of submission on the newspaper’s printed version, including contextualized reportage, chronicles, reports, interviews, snippets, and also include videos on the web edition. For the printed press version, submissions should not exceed 1700 words including the description box. For the web version, each author or group can submit mutiple videos from 3 to 5 minutes long. The time and method of submission will be published on both SGGP Newspaper’s web edition and physical version," he stated.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Tan Nghia