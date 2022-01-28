Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee offers Tet gifts to Tay Ninh people

In Hiep Thanh Commune, Go Dau Dist., Mr. Nguyen Van Nen visited Mrs. Ngo Thi Chien of Hiep Thanh and 72-year-old Mrs. Cao Thi Lo. Mrs. Lo is raising two grandchildren by herself, and has to catch water snails and crabs to make ends meet. She wanted to receive social health insurance. Mr. Nen asked the commune to re-consider her application.



The people of Hiep Thanh Commune received New Year’s gifts from the delegation.Mr. Nguyen Van Nen advised local authorities to take care of people who are physically unable to work and lacking a source of income by entering them into the social welfare system.The delegation also offered Tet wishes to the Party Committee, authority and people of Tay Ninh Province.When HCMC was fighting against Covid-19, Tay Ninh province offered over VND1 billion in cash and necessities worth over VND1.5 billion.The HCMC delegation also donated VND2 billion to Tay Ninh province as 2022 New Year gifts for the poor and ethnic minorities in Tay Ninh Province, in which VND600 million was reserved for Go Dau District.The delegation also gave Tay Ninh authorities 1.5 million Covid-19 test kits worth VND140 million, medical supplies worth VND3.5 billion sponsored by Van Thinh Phat Group Supporting Foundation Corporation.

By Van Minh – Translated by Tan Nghia