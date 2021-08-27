Secretary Nguyen Van Nen checks Covid-19 prevention, control tasks in Binh Chanh



Participating in the visit were Minister Tran Van Son, who is Chairman of the Governmental Office and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.



Vinh Loc B Commune has over 24,000 households, 6,530 of whom received support packages. Secretary Nen asked that the localities continue to take good care of residents there.



Regarding the vaccination task, Vinh Loc B Commune has provided one shot to 48,000 over 82,000 dwellers. The City Party Chief asked that the vaccination process be accelerated to protect the health and life of citizens.



He insisted that vulnerable groups like old people, individuals with underlying diseases, overweight people, and pregnant women must be in the top priority list of those being tested regularly and vaccinated to minimize deaths in case they are infected.



Secretary Nen requested that the localities must quickly and actively categorize new F0s and let those without symptoms receive home-based care, with sufficient medication and medical consultation during their treatment.



The City Party Chief once again insisted on the important role of each individual in this tough fight of HCMC against Covid-19, saying that only with high awareness can we claim final victory.



Secretary of Binh Chanh District Party Committee Tran Van Nam reported that around 20,000 poor families in the district are receiving help from local capable households, with the support worth VND4 billion (approx. US$175,300).



Another VND3 billion ($131,500) was mobilized among state officials here to help families under state preferential treatment policy.



Secretary Nen went to the vaccination site at Vinh Loc B Junior High School, the gathering point of essential commodities for residents in Vinh Loc A Commune, and a green zone checkpoint in Vinh Loc A Commune to examine the tasks done there.

