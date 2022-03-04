Rural farmer adopts over 120 abandoned orphans

For 16 years, 60-year-old Dinh Minh Nhat living in Ia H’lop Commune, Gia Lai Province has been the upbringer of abandoned newborns and orphans. Up to now, he had brought up over 126 children, sending them to school and vocational training. Many of them have entered universities and colleges with a bright future ahead.



Mr. Nhat is unmarried. He started adopting orphans 16 years ago when he first came to the area. He is housing 96 children, and providing for 13 young adults in universities and colleges in big cities and 17 others in vocational training.

Mr. Nhat is merely a farmer. He has to push hard every day to provide for the orphans. Sometimes he doesn’t have enough money for food, but local shopkeepers are willing to let him pay later and even offer donations. Meanwhile, some people volunteer to help Mr. Nhat take care of the children like young Tran Ngoc Nhat Truong.

The orphans here are all grateful for Mr. Nhat. 22-year-old Ho Thi Ngoc Sang is among them. Sang is a second-year student of the University of Information Technology in HCMC.

Mr. Nhat said he would continue to take care of the children properly. He is also saving money for a young child to undergo heart surgery to have a healthier life.

Huu Phuc, Tan Nghia, Thuy Quyen