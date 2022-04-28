Quang Tri’s national relic sites in fine arts illumination

Hien Luong-Ben Hai special national historical relic

In Hien Luong-Ben Hai special national historical relic, the fine arts lighting and audio system were installed in the Hien Luong Bridge, Hien Luong flagpole, Monument of the border guard, Museum of the 17th parallel, and the Union House.



In Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, the fine arts lighting system lighted up the commemorative monument, the courtyard, Cong Tien (Front Main Gate), Cong Hau (Back Gate), fine art sculptures, Lao Xa prison, a monument commemorating students and soldiers who died in the 1972 battle of Quang Tri and the K3-Tam Dao battalion, and surrounding famous landscapes.

A monument themed "Aspiration for unification"

Architectural works of the Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery, including the courtyard, a monument, a bell house, Martyr's Memorial House, main gate, reception room, and martyrs’ graves have been illuminated at night. The project uses energy-saving technology.

The lighting and sound system has been put into operation after 60 days of implementation from February 22 to April 27 in order to mark Quang Tri's 50th liberation anniversary (May 1) and the 50th anniversary of the 81-day-and-night combat to protect Quang Tri ancient citadel.

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel The monument in Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery



By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh