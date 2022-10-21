Quang Tri rushes to construct temporary road to La Lay International Border Gate

The video below shows the construction site of a temporary road to La Lay International Border Gate:

A severe subsidence point on the National Highway 15D. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Huu Hung, Director of Quang Tri Department of Transport, on October 21, said that to soon clear the National Highway 15D to La Lay international Border Gate after being slipped, the unit mobilized dozens of vehicles and workers to work day and night to build a temporary road.



Previously, on the National Highway 15D, section km7+745 to km7+900, due to heavy rains, the road surface was broken and subsided with a depth from 5m to 8m for nearly 200m long. This incident caused traffic between Vietnam and Laos through La Lay International Border Gate in La Lay Village in A Ngo Commune of DaKrong District to be blocked completely.



The authorities rush to construct a temporary road to ensure traffic on National Highway 15D. (Photo: SGGP)



“In the past few days, despite unfavorable weather, the construction of the temporary road to La Lay International Border Gate is still carried out normally. The units arrange workers and vehicles to construct nonstop. The temporary road is expected to be completed on October 23, and vehicles can travel through it," said Mr. Tran Huu Hung. To solve the above situation, in the immediate future, Quang Tri Province started the construction of a temporary road with a length of about 195m. At the same time, the Department of Transport of Quang Tri Province mobilized forces to build the realignment segment through the subsidence section to ensure long-term traffic safety.“In the past few days, despite unfavorable weather, the construction of the temporary road to La Lay International Border Gate is still carried out normally. The units arrange workers and vehicles to construct nonstop. The temporary road is expected to be completed on October 23, and vehicles can travel through it," said Mr. Tran Huu Hung.



Workers construct the temporary road to La Lay International Border Gate. (Photo: SGGP)



For the realignment section that crosses the hill, the units have made the design, constructed, and cleared the ground at the same time. The basic site clearance work, including counting trees and crops and identifying the origin of the land, has been done. The Department of Transport of Quang Tri Province aims to complete this route within 20 days so that vehicles can travel safely.



The National Highway 15D in Quang Tri Province has a length of 12.2km, with the starting point intersecting with the West branch of the Ho Chi Minh road at km305+347 and the ending point at La Lay International Border Gate. It is the only path that connects Vietnam's road network with the transportation system of Southern Laos and Northeast Thailand, which is extremely important in socio-economic development, ensuring security and national defense. Currently, for the construction of the temporary road and the realignment section, more than 20 excavators, bulldozers, motor vehicles, and 40 workers have been gathered to deploy with three shifts a day. The National Highway 15D is the only path, with one side being mountains and the other being deep abysses. Therefore, the mobilization of machinery and the construction process have encountered many difficulties.For the realignment section that crosses the hill, the units have made the design, constructed, and cleared the ground at the same time. The basic site clearance work, including counting trees and crops and identifying the origin of the land, has been done. The Department of Transport of Quang Tri Province aims to complete this route within 20 days so that vehicles can travel safely.

By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Thanh Nha