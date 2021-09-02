Public servants, citizens work together in preventing Covid-19

On behalf of the Standing Committee, Mr. Liem donated US$2,190 to each ward, $219 to each neighborhood management board, and about $44 for each public servant stationed at the wards.



Mr. Liem visited in person the neighborhood watchmen, residential groups, and local officials at each ward.

The local forces as well as military troopers were all busy preparing food portions to give to people.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ward 12 Party Committee said the ward had been taking care of residents’ welfare in connection with fighting Covid-19. When essential products and food are delivered, the stationed public servants would immediately portion them to deliver to people.

Being visited by HCMC’s leader , Dang Van Tinh, a local community head in Ward 12 was touched and vowed to continue to work harder to work with the residents to protect the neighborhood.

Mr. Tinh is 70 years old and has been a fighter of the pandemic for several months. Coming into direct contact with residents is an arduous and dangerous task, but he tries his best to travel into Covid-19 hotspots to encourage people and provide them with medical care and essential goods.

Local forces are the ones standing side by side with front line workers to support households in each neighborhood with both medical supplies and essential goods.

Mr. Liem said localities must make efforts to work together with the city to control the Covid-19 pandemic by utilizing public servants working outside their field, together with each citizen to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

By Van Minh – Translated by Tan Nghia