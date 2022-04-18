Practical invention of high school students enters international science fair

With the hope to ease the hardship of neighboring farmers, 11th-grader Vi Thi Thu Ha and 12th-grader Dao Huynh Duy An from Dong Du High School in Dak Lak Province invented a semi-automatic passion fruit juice extraction machine. This innovative, practical invention is approved by the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to enter the International Science & Engineering Fair 2022 (ISEF 2022), to be held in the US this May.