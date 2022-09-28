Police search lairs of bank impersonation fraud ring through night

On the evening of September 27, SGGP Newspaper’s reporter recorded that many police officers were present at the house at 48 Tran Quang Qua Street, Hiep Tan Ward, Tan Phu District. This is the headquarters of the subjects in the scam ring led by Nguyen Hoang Thach, 29, living in Dong Nai Province.



Most of the subjects in the scam ring are pretty young, from 18 to 40 years old. They all have their own working area.One subject in the scam ring said that every day, he called about 50-70 people on the list assigned by Thach.At the same time, the police also moved Nguyen Hoang Thach to the warehouse and the house at Huong Lo 2 Street, Binh Tri Dong A Ward, Binh Tan District to carry out the search in accordance with legal proceedings.Previously, on the afternoon of September 26, the Tan Phu District Police in collaboration with the Criminal Police Department (PC02) raided the house to inspect the house at 48 Tran Quang Qua Street, Hiep Tan Ward, Tan Phu District and found 82 people working there.At the police station, these subjects admitted to fraudulently appropriating assets of more than VND1 billion from more than 600 people in HCMC. The bank impersonation scam ring is led by Nguyen Hoang Thach.Thach declared that he used the ID card of Tran Kieu Quoc Dung, 24, living in Ninh Thuan Province, to rent a house and arrange for 82 people to work there. Every day, Thach provides the subjects with a list of many people and prepared scripts for their calls.Thach directed subjects to use landline phones to call people on the list for loan advice. The subjects who impersonated TP Bank employees gave false information about the bank lending loans from VND20 million to VND100 million with zero percent interest rate.Customers who agree to borrow money must pay a loan insurance fee from VND1.7 million to VND3.9 million depending on the loan amount. If the customer agrees, these subjects will record the customer's information and then transfer it back to Thach to fake the loan approval file of TP Bank.Then, Thach will hire a courier service to deliver the fake contract with a fake TP Bank card, and at the same time ask the courier to collect the above loan insurance fee in cash.These subjects are paid a monthly salary from VND8 million to VND10 million and are rewarded based on sales from VND100,000 to VND130,000 per loan application.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan