Police forces applauded for busting big drug trafficking ring

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department on November 8 hands over a decision on applauding the police units that gained outstanding achievements in dismantling a drug trafficking network.

The police agencies include divisions 6 and 7 of the Professional Technical Department; division 7 of the Drug-related crime investigation Police Department, battalion 4 and the special Drug-related crime investigation police force under the Mobile Police regiment, the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes of District 8’s Police.



On November 5, the Police Department of District 8 coordinated with the HCMC Police Department to break down a drug ring conducted by Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao, confiscated 29 bricks of heroin weighing more than 11 kilograms and 74 ecstasy pills.

Thao used to get a life sentence for drug trafficking and received a postponement of the execution of the sentence for nursing a child younger than 36 months of age.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh