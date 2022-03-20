Pink pouis in bloom bright up HCMC streets

Along Vo Van Kiet Street in District 1, from Calmette Bridge to near Thu Thiem Tunnel, or along bus stops on Ham Nghi Street, it is not difficult to see pink pouis in full bloom swaying in the wind, making for very romantic sceneries.

HCMC citizens have been taking the time to visit the locations and take pictures, because these flowers only blossom for a week during March before withering away. In the words of urban youngsters, if Da Lat has sour cherry trees, HCMC has pink pouis.

Pink pouis originate from America and are also known as rosy trumpet trees. They were planted as test trees in HCMC in 2009. At the middle of March each year, the flower begins to blossom pink buds. The flowers look like little bells and grow in clusters of sevens or tens. When in season, the petioles will fall off to make way for the blooming flowers.

The trees also play a part in providing fresh air to the city.

Besides Vo Van Kiet and Ham Nghi streets, you can also find rows of pink pouis on Dien Bien Phu in Binh Thanh Dist., Vo Thi Sau Dist. 3, and a part of To Huu Str. in Thu Duc City.







By Thu Huong, Thuy Quyen - Translated by Tan Nghia