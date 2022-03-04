Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park to receive seven Indochinese tigers





It is expected that on March 20, all these seven Indochinese tigers will be relocated to Quang Binh Province. Authorities will transfer them in cages to a specialized rescue nursing area in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park without using a tranquilizer to ensure their health.These are seven Indochinese tigers discovered by Nghe An Province Police in an investigation on illegal wildlife trade from Ha Tinh Province to Nghe An Province in August 2021.These tigers were handed over to Pu Mat National Park for care by the authorities. At the time of receipt, these tigers were only about 40 days old, with each tiger weighing from 3 to 5 kilograms. After more than six months of care, each tiger weighs from 35 to 40 kg and is in good health. However, because the facilities do not meet the care requirements, Pu Mat National Park proposed to move these tigers to another place suitable for nurturing and conservation.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan