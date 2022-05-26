People remain subjective, neglectful about dengue fever prevention

In Thoi Tam Thon Commune in Hoc Mon District, around the boarding houses in Group 125, Tam Dong 3 Hamlet, the delegation found many water containers containing wrigglers around residential areas. Noticeably, just over one month ago, there was a case of death due to dengue fever in this area.



According to Vice Chairwoman of Hoc Mon District People's Committee Le Thuy My Chau, from the beginning of 2022, Hoc Mon has recorded 47 dengue fever clusters with 747 dengue fever cases, an increase of 139 percent over the same period in 2021.Dr. Le Hong Nga, Deputy Director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC), recommended that, when there is a cluster of dengue fever and death from dengue fever, local health authorities must proceed with mosquito spray and clean the environment regularly within a radius of 200 meters; people use mosquito repellent sprays, incense, and cream, wear long-sleeved clothes and sleep under mosquito nets even during the day to avoid mosquito bites. The fact that the area with garbage and water containers is not cleaned will cause the disease to spread widely.According to Mr. Duong Anh Duc, due to the lifestyle, living habits, and living conditions of local people, the risk of creating mosquito swarms is extremely high. The fact that a tiny water container has a few dozen wrigglers shows a very high risk, especially at night, people will be very susceptible to mosquito bites. During this period, the epidemic is at risk of breaking out. It is crucial to ensure a clean living environment and better living conditions to minimize the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes which may lead to being contracted dengue fever.Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung also acknowledged that people were still subjective and local involvement in epidemic prevention had not been drastic. Leaders of Hoc Mon District need to direct closely the prevention and control of dengue fever, minimizing the number of dengue fever cases and deaths in the area.

Quang Huy, Thanh Nha, Thuy Quyen