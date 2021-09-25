  1. Video

Pediatric Covid patients offered meaningful gifts by HCMC leader

On September 24, a delegation of HCMC People’s Council led by Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People’s Council, presented boxed milk to 600 pediatric Covid-19 patients, along with protective suits and N95 masks for medical staff at the City Children’s Hospital.
Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le told the doctors and nurses to give more milk to the children. She also personally donated US$2,200 to the medical staff here.
Previously on the same day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung also visited and donated milk and protective gear to the patients and medical staff at HCMC’s Children’s Hospital 1 and Children’s Hospital 2.
The HCMC People’s Council is in the process of donating 1,000 cartons of milk to Covid-infected children at the City Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1, and Children’s Hospital 2.
It also plans to donate 500 protective suits, 5,000 N95 masks, 20,000 medical masks, 20 barrels of saline mouthwash to the medical staff.

