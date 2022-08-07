Ngoc Linh Ginseng enters harvest season in Quang Nam

The Tra Linh Medicinal Station in Hamlet 2, Tra Linh Commune, Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province under the Quang Nam’s Ngoc Linh Ginseng and Medicinal Herb Development Center is harvesting ginseng.



After hibernation, Ngoc Linh ginseng begins to sprout in January and bears seeds from April to June. Each bunch of ripe seeds will give 20 to 100 ginseng seeds suitable for sowing.



The center’s staff guard the groves in groups of 3 to 4 people. Each group will patrol 10 hectares to protect the ginseng plants against weather damage, rodents, and theft.



This year, the center has purchased seed-protective plastic wraps from Ho Chi Minh City for VND8,500 per pack and utilized them to good results.



After being harvested, the seeds will be screened and classified. The unripe seeds will be incubated for a few days, and the ripe ones will be sown. Ginseng seeds are nursed among forest humus treated for pests and diseases. About 100 seeds are nursed in a single tray, then covered with thatch leaves.



This year, the center has planted 60,000 annual ginseng varieties for breeding.



When the ginseng plants are about 1-year old, the center distributes them to local establishments who perform with deep processing, and relocate them to regions with similar climates according to the directions of Quang Nam province.

Nguyen Cuong, Thu Huong, Tan Nghia