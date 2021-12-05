“Mosquito net” to protect orange specialty in Ha Tinh

In addition to proper and safe care, people also use wide nets from 2.5m-3.5m high to cover each tree, and avoid using pesticides.

This method protects the oranges from bugs and produces clean, juicy fruits, and ensures better yield and quality.

Each net is usable for about two harvests. Depending on the type, each net costs between VND100,000 to 140,000.

On December 4, Chairman of Huong Do Commune Nguyen Hong Son said there are about 264 households growing Khe May oranges with a total area of 360ha, with 320ha ready for harvest.

In 2021, due to Covid-19, consumptions plummeted and the price of these oranges went down by 30-40 percent compared to 2020.

Freshly picked oranges usually range from VND20,000-30,000 per kilogram, while quality crops yield VND40,000-80,000 per kilogram.

Khe May oranges of Huong Do commune is rated 3-star by the OCOP standards of Ha Tinh Province. The locality is trying to achieve a 4-star rating.

Khe May oranges have thin skin, a special yellow color when ripe, are juicy, sweet, and refreshing. Every year, orange farmers in the area earn from hundreds of millions to billions of VND.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Tan Nghia