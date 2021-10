Accordingly, the pilot period lasts from October 13 to 20. During this time, the train of the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City route will stop to pick up and drop passengers at all 23 stations on the route. The Hanoi - Hai Phong train will also stop for picking up or dropping passengers at most of the stations in the provinces where it passes.

Rail passengers from very high-risk and high-risk areas are sold tickets by seat in separate carriages on the train.