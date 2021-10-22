Mien Tay Bus Terminal sponsors immigrants into HCMC

People from the following six provinces are currently allowed to cross into HCMC through the terminal: Long An, Vinh Long, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh, with guarantee that they would not get off midway.

Arriving passengers must be tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 within 72 hours. The checks are done by the terminal’s staff and traffic police.

According to representatives of the terminal, the departing and arrival terminals must cross-check the number of passengers to make sure no one leaves the bus before its final destination and creates risks of Covid infection.

On October 20, Phuong Trang Company’s free bus ride also took 41 passengers from Vinh Long to Mien Tay Bus Terminal, given that Vinh Long recently allowed local transportation to take people from the province back to HCMC on a fixed route while ensuring Covid-19 safety measures.

After being helped back to HCMC , the passengers from Vinh Long expressed their optimism as HCMC is gradually allowing socio-economic activities and letting people back into the city.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Thao Nhien