Meeting held to discuss journalism in digital era, honor outstanding journalists

The meeting welcomed the participation of Ms. Pham Phuong Thao – former Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum former Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Tang Huu Phong - Editor-in-chief of SGGP Newspaper; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi – Secretary of the Party Committee of SGGP Newspaper; Mr. Ngo Quang Truong – Deputy General Secretary of SGGP Newspaper Office cum Deputy Secretary of the Journalists Union – SGGP Newspaper; Mr. Nguyen Dang Khoa – member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Secretary of the Youth Union of HCMC People – Political – Party Bloc and representatives of the youth unions of the Press Bloc, journalism students from HCMC University of Social Sciences and Humanities.

Ms. Pham Phuong Thao – former Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum former Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council – stated that there are several benefits for journalists in the digital era like fast, abundant news on a global scale.

Logical exploitation of advanced technologies for connections greatly supports journalistic activities. The press in the digital era must invest heavily in technologies and digital transformation. However, the critical point is not merely precision and speed but also in-depth content, written by journalists with firm political viewpoints.

In the meeting, representatives of youth unions raised suggestions related to important matters like: maintaining the values of traditional journalism in Industry 4.0; Social networks and the bravery of journalists; The media in the digital era; Fee collection for online newspaper: The Battle against social networks; Multi-platform journalism, journalism on social networks…

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Youth Union of the People-Political-Party Bloc honored 30 outstanding journalists in the awards ‘Young Writers of the Bloc 2022’, 7 of whom are from SGGP Newspaper.

Previously, Ms. Vo Tham - Secretary of the Youth Union of SGGP Newspaper guided meeting participants on a tour of SGGP Newspaper and the process to publish a newspaper.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Yen Nhi