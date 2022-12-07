Medical examination, treatment with chip-based ID cards approximates 4.3 percent

There were more than 4.79 million times of looking up health insurance information using chip-based CICs when receiving health-insured patients for medical examination and treatment.

However, the rate of medical examination and treatment with chip-based CICs in the total number of medical examination and treatment visits was only about 4.3 percent with about 110 million visits.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health requested heads of infirmaries to urgently direct the units under their management to review the implementation of medical examination and treatment covered by health insurance using chip-based CICs or via the VNeID application of the Ministry of Public Security according to the direction of the Government and the Ministry of Health.

Moreover, related units must spread information and increase communication on the mass media so that people know and understand about benefits of chipped-based CICs.

According to Vietnam Social Insurance Agency, by November, there were 11,726 medical examination and treatment facilities nationwide using chip-based citizen identification cards, accounting for 92 percent of the total number of health insurance facilities nationwide.