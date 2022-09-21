Lam Dong Province officially exports first batch of 70 tons of durian to China

Lam Dong Province officially exports the first batch of 70 tons of durian to China.



The first batch of durian of Long Thuy Production and Trading Company in Loc An Commune, Bao Lam District consisted of four containers, equaling to 72 tons. This is the first business in Lam Dong Province being granted a planting area code with total area of 150 hectares and a code for durian packaging meeting export standards to China.

Currently, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has over 14,000 hectares of durian. Of which, the total trading area ready for harvest approximates 7,000 hectares with a total output of around 99,364 tons annually, mostly in districts of Da Huoai, Di Linh, Bao Lam, Da Teh. Most of the durian varieties grown in these localities are MonThong and Ri6.

Durians are packaged and lifted to a shipping container.

So far, two establishments in Lam Dong Province have been granted codes for packaging and durian-growing area code for export to Chinese market. In the upcoming time, there will be around ten codes for durian-growing area being granted to businesses in the province to supply more durians for foreign markets.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong