Lam Dong locals receive handouts, free medical care from SGGP Newspaper

On July 30, SGGP Newspaper and the Lam Dong General Hospital, with the help of benefactors country-wide, held the “Connecting love” charity program to give free medical consultation, exam, medicine and practical gifts to the poor in Da Nhim Commune, Lac Duong (Lam Dong).
The program gave 10 VND1-million scholarships to exemplary students, eight VND2-million gift bags to families of war heroes, and 80 VND500,000 gift bags to near-poor households.

The Lam Dong Provincial General Hospital also offered free medical exams and medicine for 150 people in the commune.

Journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, said the publisher regularly holds such events. Through charity, it wishes to contribute and spread good values, empathy, and encouragement to students, war heroes and near-poor households in Da Nhim Commune.

Notably, SGGP Newspaper received support from the Lam Dong Provincial General Hospital and Da Lat Pasteur Medical Center.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Tan Nghia

