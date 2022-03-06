Korean teacher’s special love for Vietnam

Art works of Korean teacher Kim Jai-min describe daily activities of local people in the Mekong Delta region.



Mr. Kim Jai-min has traveled to Vietnam for around 30 times. He has got a lot of beautiful memories about the country and Vietnamese on each trip over the past years as well as a deep love for Vietnam.



In 2019-2021, Mr. Kim Jai-min organized ten exhibitions of watercolor paintings.



With the love for Vietnam, he participated in editing books and a program of tourism reminiscence of the Korea Educational Broadcasting System (EBS TV) to introduce the land and Vietnamese people to Korean audiences.



Hien Nguyen, Kim Khanh, Phuong Quyen