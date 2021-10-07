Japanese companies look to move manufacturing to Vietnam

At the M-Tech Osaka 2021 exhibition taking place in Japan, major manufacturers from the UK, France, Germany, USA, Korea, China and even Japan are converging.



The Vietnam Trade Office in Japan at the exhibition said that as Covid-19 had disrupted several manufacturing stages, many Japanese companies are looking to transfer part of their production chain to Vietnam in the near future.

Though Vietnam’s supporting industries are seen as promising, they need to be proactive to seize opportunities in investment and business cooperation.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien