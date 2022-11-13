Isolated thunderstorms forecasted for Central Highlands, Southern region

Heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in Phu Yen



Heavy rain caused a section of 300 meters of National Highway 1A through Ganh Do Hamlet in Xuan Dai Ward in Song Cau Town in Phu Yen Province to be flooded 0.2-0.3 meters underwater on November 13. Sometimes, the water overflowed like a waterfall on the national highway, disrupting the North-South traffic direction.

Trucks pass through the flooded area in National Highway 1A in Phu Yen Province. (Photo: SGGP)



Authorities and local people have been stationed at the flooded point to support vehicles moving North-South to travel safely through National Highway 1A. By the early afternoon of the same day, the rain has begun to decrease, and the water has gradually receded, no longer flowing rapidly. The authorities have guided vehicles to move through the flooded section on National Highway 1A. “Fortunately, the flooded area is not deep, so vehicles moving North-South can still pass through this section instead of being congested for a long time," said Mr. Nguyen Phuong Dong, Director of the Department of Transportation of Phu Yen Province.Authorities and local people have been stationed at the flooded point to support vehicles moving North-South to travel safely through National Highway 1A. By the early afternoon of the same day, the rain has begun to decrease, and the water has gradually receded, no longer flowing rapidly.

Heavy rains cause flooding in Tuy An District in Phu Yen Province. (Photo: SGGP) Around 6 p.m. on November 12, heavy rain caused rocks and soil on the mountain to suddenly fall down, collapsing the wall of Dao Thi T.'s house in Can Luong Village in An Dan Commune in Tuy An District. At that time, T. and her son, L.D.L.N., were inside the house and were crushed by rocks.

Heavy rain caused rocks and soil on the mountain to suddenly fall down, collapsing the wall of Dao Thi T.'s house in Can Luong Village in An Dan Commune in Tuy An District. (Photo: SGGP)



The two victims were brought to the hospital afterward. Le Van Tan, T.'s husband, who was in another place at that time, discovered the incident and immediately shouted for help from the villagers and the local authorities. Many people quickly excavated and rescued two victims from the landslide.The two victims were brought to the hospital afterward. Rocks and soil overflow into the house of Dao Thi T. in Tuy An District in Phu Yen Province. (Photo: SGGP)

In thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusts of winds. There is a risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous provinces and a risk of inundation in low-lying areas. The disaster risk level due to tornadoes and lightning is level 1.At sea, the Northeastern part of the North East Sea region has strong northeasterly winds of level 5, sometimes level 6, with gusts of level 7-8, rough seas, and waves of 2-3.5m high. The natural disaster risk level due to strong winds at sea is level 2. All ships and other activities in the above waters are at high risk of being affected by strong winds and big waves.Provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien – Hue will have rains and scattered showers, with the Northeast to East winds at levels 2-3. The lowest temperature is 22-25 degrees Celsius, and the highest is 27-30 degrees Celsius, with some places over 30 degrees Celsius.Provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan will have showers, scattered thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rains. Amid thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusts of winds. The Northeast to East wind is at levels 2-3. The lowest temperature is 23-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest is 29-32 degrees Celsius.The Central Highlands provinces will have showers, scattered thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rains. Amid thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusts of winds. The lowest temperature is 20-23 degrees Celsius, and the highest is 26-29 degrees Celsius, with some places over 29 degrees Celsius.The South region will have showers and thunderstorms in some places. In the Mekong Delta alone, there are scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. In thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusts of winds. The Northeast to East wind is at levels 2-3. The lowest temperature is 23-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest is 31-34 degrees Celsius.According to the Southern Region Hydro-meteorological Center, thunderstorm clouds are developing and causing rains, showers, and thunderstorms in provinces, including Binh Phuoc (Bu Dang, Phuoc Long, Bu Gia Map, and Bu Dop districts), Dong Nai (Trang Bom and Vinh Cuu districts, and Bien Hoa City), Tay Ninh (Trang Bang District), Ho Chi Minh City (Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap districts, District 3, and Thu Duc City), Long An (Duc Hoa, Ben Luc, Thu Thua, Duc Hue, Thanh Hoa, Moc Hoa, and Kien Tuong districts), Dong Thap (Cao Lanh, Lap Vo, Lai Vung, Sa Dec, and Thap Muoi districts), An Giang (Cho Moi, Chau Thanh, Thoai Son, Tri Ton, Tinh Bien, and Chau Phu districts), Can Tho (Thot Not, O Mon, Binh Thuy, and Cai Rang districts), Kien Giang (Vinh Thuan, U Minh Thuong, An Minh, Hon Dat, Kien Luong, Giang Thanh districts, and Ha Tien and Rach Gia cities), Hau Giang (Chau Thanh, Nga Bay, Phung Hiep, and Long My districts), Ca Mau (Thoi Binh and U Minh districts).In the coming hours, thunderstorm clouds will continue to develop, causing showers and thunderstorms in the above areas. After that, thunderstorm clouds are likely to expand to the West and spread to nearby areas. Rainfall is at 5-15mm and over 20mm in some places. During thunderstorms, it is essential to watch out for tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusts of levels 5-6.