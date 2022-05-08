Hot air balloon show commences to celebrate SEA Games 31

On the morning of May 7, at the Ngan Truoi Lake’s main dam irrigation, the People’s Committee of Vu Quang District, Ha Tinh Province and the Saigon Victory Investment Import Export Trading Services JSC put on a hot air balloon show. The show centered around SEA Games 31’s mascot Saola, also called “the Asian unicorn”, and their natural habitat Vu Quang National Park.



Local authorities said Ha Tinh Province was proud to be chosen as the starting point for the 31st SEA Games.

The committee hopes the hot air show and the Saola as the regional multi-sports event’s mascot would spread the values and beauty that nature has bestowed on Vu Quang National Park and Ha Tinh to everyone. This is an opportunity to promote the Ha Tinh as a safe tourism destination and attract big investors.



The show uses 10 hot air balloons suspended at 50 meters and lower, creating a lively scene for locals and tourists to admire and take photos.

On the evening, a stage show called “Saola with the people of Vu Quang” took place at the central stadium of Vu Quang District.



Saola was chosen as the symbol and mascot of SEA Games 31. Saola or the “Asian unicorn” is one of the world’s rarest species. Its habitat is the mountains and forests of Vietnam and Laos.



Saola was first discovered in Vietnam in May 1992.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Tan Nghia