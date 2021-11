The city has set up plans to ensure safety during the new normal by strictly complying with tourism safety criteria and working towards Covid-free, “green” tourism for Hoi An, while organizing contained tours for foreign visitors that meet standard border entry and quarantine requirements.

Along with that, tickets into the Ancient Town and traditional craft villages will be halved. Private tourist companies, accommodation and attraction sites also offer discounts for the occasion.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia