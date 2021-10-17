Heavy rain causes landslide, flood in Central region

In Thua Thien - Hue on the morning of October 17, river tides rose rapidly and flooded some sections in Phong Hoa commune, Phong Dien district, disrupting traffics. The currents of two local rivers approached level-2 flood warnings.

In Quang Tri on October 17, local border guards have been looking for a missing 21-year-old man swept away by the floods around Ly Ton village, Ta Long commune, Dakrong District, Quang Tri Province.



In the highland communes of Quang Nam, downpours from the upstream constantly obstruct internal civilian roads.

Meanwhile, heavy rain had caused landslides at a village in in Nam Tra My district, and fortunately there were no casualties. Local authorities managed to evacuate 147 households with 605 people.

Additionally, there were several areas overrun by floods as reported by local authorities in Hoa Vang District, Da Nang City at around 10am.



The tides are forecasted to continue to take over low-lying roads in Hoa Vang district as hydroelectric power plants release floodwater.

On the same morning, Chairman of Binh Son District People’s Committee, Quang Ngai province reported tornadoes wreaking havoc in local 4 communes, damaging 45 houses. Fortunately there were no human casualties.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia