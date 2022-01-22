Head of HCMC gives Tet greetings, gifts to elderly, poor people

At Vingroup’s headquarters, Mr. Mai expressed his gratitude to the cooperation for supporting the city in Covid-19 prevention, making a great contribution to the city’s development in 2021.



The delegation also visited the 263 Missile Regiment and the Eastern People Military Hospital. Mr. Mai sent his gratitude to the military medical, logistics, and technical forces, who helped HCMC control the pandemic and improve the image of the military.

Mr. Phan Van Mai also visited the home of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Pham Thi Cuc to wish her and her family a lot of health for the New Year of the Tiger 2022.

At the families of public servants and frontline forces who lost their loved ones due to Covid-19, Mr. Mai lit incense sticks and gave his condolences to the family.

The delegation also visited and sent New Year wishes to poor households and the elderly in Thu Duc City. At the house of Ms. Thach Thi Quen, Mr. Mai gave words of encouragement to the family.

At the house of the elderly Mrs. Nguyen Thi Manh (Thu Duc City), Mr. Mai wished her good health. He offered Mrs. Manh gifts on behalf of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the occasion of her 100th birthday.

Van Minh, Tan Nghia, Thuy Quyen