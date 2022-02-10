HCMC’s Tet tourism revenue reaches US$137 million





Specifically, 300,000 visitors to local tourist attractions earned the city VND300 billion, hotel guests brought about VND1,200 billion, and one million users of dining and transportation services generated VND1,600 billion.

According to tourism companies in HCMC, the number of visitors during the Lunar New Year sky-rocketed compared to 2020. Within the first six days, Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City and Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11 welcomed over 85,000. Notably, double-decker buses for city tours were constantly fully booked during the holiday.

By staff writers – Translated by Tan Nghia